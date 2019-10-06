Middletown comes together to combat domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN- The 5th Annual "Walk to End the Silence" brought the Middletown community together on Sunday at Harbor Park.

The walk aims to spark an important conversation about domestic violence, and remember the life of Aaden Moreno.

The 7-month-old died after being thrown from the Arrigoni Bridge in 2015. His father is serving a 70 year prison sentence for his death.

"We think about Aaden every day," said Mayor Dan Drew, "We remember him and we honor his life and think about his family."

The walk is a partnership between the Middletown Police Department and New Horizons, which has been offering domestic violence services in Middlesex County for forty years.

"Domestic violence is traumatic it affects many people in our community but if we all come together and work together to really reduce the stigma and really say something if we see something happening to somebody else and encouraging them to get help, we can work to really end the silence of domestic violence," said Denetra McBride, the program director of New Horizons.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call New Horzions' hotline, 860-347-3044.