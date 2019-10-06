The Real Story: Barth Keck on political polarization

Haddam-Killingworth High School Teacher and Coach Barth Keck discusses his recent op-ed on CTNewsJunkie.com, in which he calls on Connecticut and Washington politicians to summon their "Better Angels", to put a stop to the extreme polarization that exists, and bring back mutual respect.

