The Real Story: College Republicans say there’s no freedom of speech on campus

Posted 2:53 PM, October 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:54PM, October 6, 2019

Two college-student Republicans complain of verbal abuse and harassment by their professors over the students' conservative views and their support of President Trump. They want their schools to add "political ideology" to the list of prohibited discrimination.

Guests:
Tim Anop, President, CT College Republicans, University of New Haven Chapter
Nick Engstrom, Student at Trinity College, Hartford
