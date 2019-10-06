The Real Story: John Pavia on the impeachment process and constitutional law

Connecticut attorney and Constitutional Law expert John Pavia talks about the impeachment process under way in Congress. He refutes Republican claims that the House of Representatives should have voted before starting an investigation, explains how the process works, and elaborates on the risks for President Trump. Pavia was a national TV commentator during the Clinton impeachment in 1998, one of only two other times a president has been subjected to an impeachment. (The first  was Andrew Johnson, who succeed President Lincoln.)

