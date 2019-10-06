× Warmer today, but cloudier, chance for a shower

Not quite as chilly a start to Sunday as we had Saturday, with temperatures starting from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. However, it will not be as bright as today since the clouds will obscure the sun, especially during the afternoon hours. There is a slight chance for a shower or two in some locations, but I wouldn’t go canceling any plans. At least it will be a bit milder during the afternoon as warmer air moves in on the back side of the high.

As we head into next week, showers return to the forecast on Monday with a period of moderate to heavy rain most likely during Monday evening into Monday night. Expect high pressure to briefly build back in for Tuesday into Wednesday before an ocean storm delivers some rain by late Wednesday into Thursday, especially along shore. However, stay tuned to this forecast during the next several days as the models are not quite locking in on this solution just yet. There is the possibility that we could miss the storm or get really wet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning sunshine then increasing afternoon clouds . High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for early showers, then partly to mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s

WEDNESDAY:Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for rain late in the day or at night. High: Mid: 60s

THURSDAY: Early rain then partly sunny. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli