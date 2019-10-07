× Crews battle multiple car fires at Windsor Locks business

WINDSOR LOCKS — Multiple cars caught fire in Windsor Locks early morning Monday.

According to the police, the call came in around 2 a.m. on Kingspring Road.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they found three cars fully engulfed in flames. It took crews around 30 minutes to douse the fire.

No firefighters were injured in the process.

DEEP has been called to the scene due to firefighting foam which was dispensed to battle the fire.

Officials say the cars belonged to Northeast Industrial Flooring, and they were concerned the flames would spread to the building.

““It was kind of tough at the beginning because like I said they were fully involved and we were concerned about the corner of the building catching it on fire, but we handled it okay,”

The Fire Marshal is expected on the scene later today to investigate the cause of the fire.