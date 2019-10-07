New Haven police warn against phone scam
NEW HAVEN – Police are warning residents about a phone scam that, once again, is making the rounds.
Police said the scams have scared residents into being bilked out of $15,000 thinking they were sending it to a governmental agency.
Police said, “These callers are identifying themselves as being from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They have used tactics such as threatening the loss of assets and that a warrant may exist for their arrest.”
Officials had reminders to keep in mind if you happen to receive a call such as these:
- The IRS will NEVER call and demand immediate payment over the phone.
- The IRS will NEVER threaten or intimidate you with a warrant, demand payment with a prepaid debit card (Google, eBay or otherwise), or ask for your credit card or debit card number over the phone.
- The IRS will NEVER threaten to call the police if you don’t pay.
- The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam.
- USE COMMON SENSE & BE SMART!!
41.308274 -72.927884