× Norwich man arrested; 4 guns, nearly 900 rounds of ammunition seized

NORWICH — Police arrested a Norwich man and seize four guns and nearly 900 rounds of ammunition from his apartment last week.

Police arrested Javiel Rosario, 22, of Norwich, on charges of Breach of Peace, Improper Storage of a Pistol in a M/V, , and Failure of Pistol Permit holder to Notify Change of Address.

Police seized

Tippmann Arms M-4 / .22 caliber rifle

Glock 37 .45 caliber pistol

Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM pistol

Taurus G2 .40 caliber pistol

150 rounds of assorted Remington .40 caliber ammunition

75 rounds of assorted .45 caliber ammunition

293 rounds of assorted 9MM ammunition

450 rounds of assorted .22 caliber ammunition