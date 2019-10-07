Norwich man arrested; 4 guns, nearly 900 rounds of ammunition seized
NORWICH — Police arrested a Norwich man and seize four guns and nearly 900 rounds of ammunition from his apartment last week.
Police arrested Javiel Rosario, 22, of Norwich, on charges of Breach of Peace, Improper Storage of a Pistol in a M/V, , and Failure of Pistol Permit holder to Notify Change of Address.
Police seized
- Tippmann Arms M-4 / .22 caliber rifle
- Glock 37 .45 caliber pistol
- Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM pistol
- Taurus G2 .40 caliber pistol
- 150 rounds of assorted Remington .40 caliber ammunition
- 75 rounds of assorted .45 caliber ammunition
- 293 rounds of assorted 9MM ammunition
- 450 rounds of assorted .22 caliber ammunition
