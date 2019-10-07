Police: Two men arrested after attemping to steal from legal hemp farm, lead police on chase

EASTON — Police say a New Haven and Hamden man were arrested and charged after attempting to steal from a legal hemp farm in Easton.

According to police, they were called to a farm on Sport Hill Road around 1:15 a.m. on a report of suspicious people on the property. The report stated that the suspicious people were attempting to steal legally regulated hemp plans which are also used to produce CBD oil.

A short time later, an officer responding to the farm saw a dark-colored Honda with New York registration parked near the scene by Adams Road.

When the officer went to investigate, police say the car took off and fled the scene.

The officer pursued the car southbound on Route 59. The car then crashed near the exit 46 entrance/exit ramp to the Merritt Parkway.

Police say the passenger of the car was arrested at the scene, and taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. According to police, the driver then ran from the scene on foot.

A department K-9 unit was called to the scene and conducted a search. The driver was not found at the time, police say.

Police also say the car had been stolen out of East Haven on September 26th.

Then, two hours after the incident, police say a Trooper with Connecticut State Police found the driver alongside the Merritt Parkway by exit 49.

Fairfield police also assisted with the investigation.

Police say the investigation is continuing into two other suspicious incidents at the location in recent weeks.

The first suspect was Josue Gonzalez-Vazquez, 19, of New Haven. He was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree, Engaging in Pursuit, Misuse of Plates, and various other motor vehicle charges.

The second suspect is Jacob Castro, 19, of Hamden. He was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Third Degree.

Both were held on $10,000 bond.