Senator Richard Blumenthal Calling On The FAA To Revamp Their Vintage Planes’ Safety Regulations

HARTFORD -- HARTFORD - Lawmakers are now questioning the safety of vintage planes in light of Wednesday's tragic crash at Bradley International Airport.

Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote a letter to the FAA suggesting they revamp their safety regulations when it comes to vintage planes with hopes future tragic crashes can be prevented.

"They deserve safety as do people on the ground," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

In the two-page letter, he said vintage military aircraft play a big part in history, but "the planes are many decades old and contain original or rebuilt engines and equipment.

"These flights are potentially extremely risky. Like any flight in any aircraft may be. If there is inadequate inspection and maintenance, a 70-year old plane needs special care," said Sen. Blumenthal.

In March 2018, Blumenthal said the FAA granted the Collings Foundation's petition to be exempted, allowing passengers to be flown in the vintage aircrafts to "defray the cost of operating an maintaining its planes."

The question now remains as to why vintage planes would not be treated the same as commercial planes when it comes to a thorough safety checkup.

"The last major inspection was conducted January 2019. That inspection is called a Continuous Air Worthiness Inspection. From there, there are requirements to have progressive inspections - think of it a lot like a car where you would have service at 10 thousand, 20 thousand, 30 thousand miles," said Jennifer Homendy, board member of the NTSB.

Blumenthal stated it would not the first time the FAA would have to update their safety regulations, but in order to do so, it would undergo an administrative process, not legislative.

"These vintage planes were designed to carry bombs, not tourists or sightseers," added Sen. Blumenthal.

The senator also said the passengers did sign liability waivers that day before boarding the plane, but believed a simple waiver is not enough to protect a person's life.

FOX61 reached out the FAA and the Collings Foundation but is still waiting for a response back.