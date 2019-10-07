Showers and windy this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This evening and into tonight is when the chances for more consistent rain rises. There may be a few heavy downpours with a rumble of thunder possible overnight. The rain should begin to taper off during the early morning hours on Tuesday. We’ll have gradual clearing during the day Tuesday with sunshine coming out. There will also be a cooler feel to the air with highs in the 60s.

We may have a return to showers by late Wednesday, and continuing Thursday and Friday, especially along shore. Gusty winds and high surf also possible with the approach of a storm. Some questions remain so stay tuned to this forecast during the next several days as the models are not quite locking in on this solution just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with some heavy embedded showers possible, quite breezy and still mild. Rain ends during the early morning hours. Lows: 50s by dawn.

TUESDAY: Damp start but drying out during the morning. Gradual clearing during the day. High: mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, with periods of rain afternoon and at night. High: 50s to low 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly clyoudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli