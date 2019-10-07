× Stratford police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

STRATFORD — Have you seen this man? Stratford police are trying to identify this person they say stole around $1,000 in items from a local Walmart.

Police say the incident happened on September 8th around 8:26 p.m. at the Stratford Walmart on Barnum Avenue.

The man reportedly stole around $1,000 in clothing, toys, and power tools. Police say he then left the scene in a vehicle bearing a Vermont license place.

Police say the man is around 35-40 years old with a slender build, standing 5’9″ with a beard and long dreadlocks.

He was wearing a blue sweat jacket with white stripes down the arms, fatigue pants, and dark sneakers with white soles.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Sean Gallagher at 203-385-4142.