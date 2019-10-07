Surveillance video could help investigation of three New Haven armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Three New Haven business, located in the same vicinity, were allegedly robbed at gun point Friday night.

At approximately 9:30 pm , New Haven police received calls from three businesses, located in the same vicinity, that were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by a masked man.

And when you see the surveillance video provided by the last store to be robbed, you’ll be amazed that no one was hurt.

The armed robbery suspect, who entered the Dixwell Mini Mart, at 284 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, successfully hopped the counter before asking for anything.

“One of the guys, he comes in and tried to rob us and he tried to shoot my other employer,” said Osman Gani, clerk at Dixwell Mini Mart.

Police say that all three stores that were hit Friday night say the suspect had a gun, which was wrestled away by the owner of the Dixwell Mini Mart.

Mr. Gani’s grandfather, the store owner, was the first to confront and tackle the suspect.

“And that time he called the police and the police come and they took everything,” Gani said, noting that police took the gun that the suspect had as part of their evidence collection at that store.

After the suspect was beaten by a stick of some sort, he managed to escape and race out of the store, but without his mask on. And police are not saying whether they know who the suspect is.

After running out of the Dixwell Mini Mart, The suspect calmly left on a bicycle, riding northbound toward Henry St.

Just one block north of that store, the Shelton Market, at 13 Shelton Ave. was also robbed.

“I wasn’t working. I was lucky,” said Majid Alhamwy, a clerk at Shelton Market.

He said the on duty clerk wasn’t actually behind the counter, which likely prevented a physical confrontation.

“So the guy went in and out real quick and just took whatever he took from the register and left,” said Alhamwy.

Then, further north, at 671 Dixwell Ave., the Reliable Liquor Shoppe was the other business robbed by a masked gunman. And they have not been open since, according to area residents.

Police confirm Reliable Liquor Shoppe was Rob first, followed by Shelton Market and then Dixwell Mini Mart. Police will not say if they believe more than one person is responsible for the robberies