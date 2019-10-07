The Norwich Mill Mules? Minor league team ponders name change
The minor league baseball team in Norwich is looking for the public’s help in changing their name.
In the tradition of minor league teams taking on names that, well, stand out, the team has some options for the public to choose from.
- Norwich Golden Roses
- Norwich Mill Mules
- Norwich Narwhals
- Norwich Salty Dogs
- Norwich Sea Unicorns
The team solicited suggestions from their fans back in April and they received over 700 suggestions. They have narrowed the suggestions down to five finalists. Fans can vote for their favorite below starting Monday, October 7, through Friday, October 18.
The team recently celebrated its tenth season in Norwich.
41.573922 -72.107071