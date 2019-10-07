× The Norwich Mill Mules? Minor league team ponders name change

The minor league baseball team in Norwich is looking for the public’s help in changing their name.

In the tradition of minor league teams taking on names that, well, stand out, the team has some options for the public to choose from.

Norwich Golden Roses

Norwich Mill Mules

Norwich Narwhals

Norwich Salty Dogs

Norwich Sea Unicorns

Vote here.

The team solicited suggestions from their fans back in April and they received over 700 suggestions. They have narrowed the suggestions down to five finalists. Fans can vote for their favorite below starting Monday, October 7, through Friday, October 18.

The team recently celebrated its tenth season in Norwich.