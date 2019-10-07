Warm, wind, humid Monday with a chance for showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s going to be a wet, warm, and windy day as temperatures stay above average and the breeze stays on the gusty side. Highs will be in the 70s with a bit of humidity out there! Showers have been dotted across the radar this morning, and we will likely see a few more of those during the day. It won’t be an all-day washout, but those showers may have you reaching for the umbrella at times.

This evening and into tonight is when the chances for more consistent rain rises. There may be a few heavy downpours with a rumble of thunder possible overnight. The rain should begin to taper off during the early morning hours on Tuesday. We’ll have gradual clearing during the day Tuesday with sunshine coming out. There will also be a cooler feel to the air with highs in the 60s.

We may have a return to showers by late Wednesday into Thursday, especially along the shore. Gusty winds and high surf also possible with the approach of a storm. Some questions remain so stay tuned to this forecast during the next several days as the models are not quite locking in on this solution just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Warm, windy, and humid. High: 70-76.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, ending during the early morning hours. Lows: 50s by dawn.

TUESDAY: Damp start but drying out during the morning. Gradual clearing during the day. High: mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, with periods of rain afternoon and at night. High: 50s to low 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60s.

