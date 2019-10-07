West Hartford escape room closes its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Skeleton Key, an escape room in Blue Back Square, has closed.

The business posted on their website that they closed on October 6th.

FOX61 featured Skeleton Key last year on our Daytrippers series.

They ask anyone with questions regarding their reservation to contact them:

We regret to inform our valued customers that both locations of Skeleton Key will be closing as of Sunday, October 6th, 2019 (we will be open on the 6th through our last available game). We want to thank all of our managers, staff, and loyal customers who have joined us for any and all of our three games over the past year. You all made this journey possible, and even though it is ending sooner than we would have liked, we appreciate your patronage and support nonetheless. If you haven't played all of our games yet, be sure to stop in by Sunday to do so and say goodbye! Note: All post-dated reservations have been contacted by a member of our customer service team and will be fully refunded. All gift cards must be used by 10/6! Please contact info@skeleton-key.com with any questions.

