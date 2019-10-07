× Woman mauled by pack of vicious dogs in Terryville

PLYMOUTH — A pack of vicious dogs attacked a Terryville woman and left her seriously injured on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a person bitten multiple times on Eastview Road at 2:20 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and were immediately engaged by four aggressive dogs roaming the area. They worked quickly to contain the animals and extract the victim from a neighbor’s backyard.

The woman was hospitalized and the scene was eventually made safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

41.648925 -72.986210