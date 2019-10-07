Woman mauled by pack of vicious dogs in Terryville

Posted 8:23 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, October 7, 2019

PLYMOUTH — A pack of vicious dogs attacked a Terryville woman and left her seriously injured on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a person bitten multiple times on Eastview Road at 2:20 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and were immediately engaged by four aggressive dogs roaming the area. They worked quickly to contain the animals and extract the victim from a neighbor’s backyard.

The woman was hospitalized and the scene was eventually made safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.648925 by -72.986210.

Eastview Road

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.