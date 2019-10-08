× 84-year-old Hamden woman bit by raccoon

HAMDEN — Police are reminding people to be vigilant in preventing raccoons out of their neighborhood after a woman as bitten Monday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to a home on Vantage Road on the report of an animal nuisance around 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they were told by the victim’s daughter that a raccoon bit her mother.

According to the victim, the raccoon ‘attacked’ the mother and bit her on the hand while gardening. Her daughter intervened and prevented further injuries. The victim was promptly taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further medical treatment.

Hamen police and Animal Control officers searched the area but were unable to find the raccoon.

Officials offer the following tips regarding raccoons:

Do not feed raccoons

Keep garbage out of reach of raccoons

No not leave pet food outside

Keep compost secure.