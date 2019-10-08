CAS Featured Student Artist: Notre Dame High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Notre Dame High School Marching Band

West Haven, CT

"At Notre Dame High School, students have many options to explore within the fine arts. Whether they are performing in the school musical, singing in the choir, or marching with the band, ND students develop their individual artistic talents and skills within a collaborative working environment that fosters respect and encourages students to work to their highest potential.

The marching band in particular performs half time shows at all of Notre Dame’s Home Football Games as well as the Thanksgiving Day Green Bowl in Hamden, and marches in our local annual Columbus Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Memorial Day Parades.

Upcoming concerts are 12/13, 2/22, and 4/24 all at 7pm in Collins Auditorium.

The Band will also be performing on the Deck of the USS Intrepid on May 9th.

Past performances include marching in Disney, National Memorial Day Parade in Washington DC, Inauguration event at Post University, and each year several students are accepted into the prestigious CMEA regional and state competitions in Boston."

About the CAS Featured Student Artist

In partnership with the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) and proudly brought to you by Wood N’ Tap, FOX61 will spotlight a CAS Featured Student Artist each month. This campaign recognizes excellence and promotes the value of The Arts for students in grades K-12 across Connecticut.

Representatives of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) choose the students featured on the recommendation of the administration in their school district including principals and teachers in the arts. Each Featured Student Artist will receive a gift card from Wood N’ Tap restaurant group.

About the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS):

The Mission: is to promote excellence in the education of all students by developing the skills and effectiveness of school leaders including administrators, staff and students.

The Purpose: is a private, non‐profit organization whose purpose is to improve the learning of every student in Connecticut by contributing to the improvement of elementary and secondary education. CAS, through its divisions including the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), works to serve the collective interests and needs of Connecticut schools by providing leadership and professional development services to promote excellence in the education of all students.

Theory of Action: believe that the intellectual, physical and emotional growth and development of students will improve and be sustained through strengthening and aligning organizational systems closest to the instructional core within schools. We also believe that athletics and other student activities enrich and support student engagement in the learning process. We believe further that because improved student growth and learning are significantly influenced by adults, the primary responsibility of leadership is to improve the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of the adults in the system. Finally, we believe that through effective support and accountability systems, school leaders can develop their instructional and organizational leadership capacities for the purpose of promoting a high degree of student learning.

