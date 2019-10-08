Doctors encourage getting flu shot as flu season starts 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — From the aches to the sore throat, flu season is here and health experts want you to be prepared.

“From October one and then the CDC will call it officially call it over when the rate of new infections drops off to a rate,” CCMC Director of Emergency Department Dr. John Branchato said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible. If not, try to get the vaccine before the busy holiday season when you are more likely to come across more germs.

The CDC called last year’s flu season length a record breaker lasting from October until May. By May , there were more than 61 thousand flu related deaths across the country.

“When we see deaths associated with influenza its commonly with secondary infections such as secondary bacterial pneumonia,” Branchato said.

Health experts say while the vaccine is not completely perfect, getting one is still your best defense against the flu.

Experts say the vaccine cuts down on how long your symptoms last and it should protect you from the major complications that come with the flu, such as pneumonia.