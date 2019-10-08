× FOX61 Morning crew heads out on Fall RV Road trip to Southington, Wallingford and Waterbury

The Fall RV Road Trip heads to Southington Wednesday morning where Keith McGilvery and Ashley Afonso are exploring a farm with eight generations of family history.

After that, the crew heads to Wallingford where Keith and Ashley are at the Trail of Terror ready to take us behind the scenes!

Finally the crew heads to Waterbury for more scares at the Nightmare on Wolcott Street to show us how they scare thousands each year.