Gradual clearing Tuesday with cooler temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been a few leftover showers out there this morning as the last of the rain moves out (for now). We also have a cooler feel to the air this morning, and it’ll stay cooler than yesterday with highs in the 60s. Skies will gradually clear out a bit from northwest to southeast across the area, so we may see some sunshine during the day in many towns.

Dry weather continues tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 45-55 degree range.

We may have a return to showers by late Wednesday, and continuing Thursday and Friday, especially along shore. Gusty winds and high surf also possible with the approach of a storm. Some questions remain so stay tuned to this forecast during the next several days as the models are not quite locking in on this solution just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Damp start but drying out during the morning. Gradual clearing during the day. High: mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, with periods of rain afternoon and at night. High: 50s to low 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli