Hartford police arrest suspect in September shooting

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that critically injured a man.

Anthony Cruz, 28, was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Conspiracy Commit Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Use of a Firearm. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Cruz was charged in connection with an early morning shooting on September 10 at 3:11a.m. Officers responded to 433 Zion Street on a report of a person shot. Responding officers located a male who had been shot inside of 433 Zion Street. The man was transported to Hartford Hospital and was later listed in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday, Cruz was located by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit. Cruz was taken into custody without

incident.