Haunted Houses in Connecticut for Halloween scares

Here’s some places around the state to get your scare on! If you’ve got a suggestion for us, fill out the form below!

A Haunting at Mill Hill Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E Wall St Norwalk, October 18 @ 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Dark Manor Haunted House 25 Main Street, Baltic Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day

The Haunted Isle Shoreline Trolley Museum (Not recommended for children) 17 River St. East Haven October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 2019 Trolleys depart continuously for the Isle from 7:00 – 10:00 PM

Haunted Trail at Hay Burr Inn 169 Black Hill Rd, Plainfield Sunday, October 13, 19, 26 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Noah Webster House West Hartford Hauntings (Recommended for ages 10 and older) Old North Cemetery 80 North Main Street West Hartford. Fridays and Saturdays, October 18, 19, 25 & 26 6-8:45 p.m

Connecticut Trolley Museum Rails to the Darkside, (Rated PG-13) 58 North Road, East Windsor Friday & Saturday Through 10/26

Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce 186 Enterprise Drive Bristol All weekends in October, and November 1st-2nd

Trail of Terror, 60 N Plains Hwy.,Wallingford October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 & 27th

