× Middletown PD issue Silver Alert for man with history of mental health issues

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Peter Recchia who has a history of mental health issues, according to police.

Middletown Police Department said Recchia was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Police said he was traveling south on Foot Hills Road at the time.

Police said he was last seen wearing a royal blue, short sleeve shirt, jeans, black belt and black sneakers. Police describe Recchia with gray hair, mustache, green eyes and rectangular eye glasses, 5’11” and 150 pounds.

Police said Mr. Recchia does not have a history of violence, but may be delusional and in need of medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Jimmy Lacasse 860-638-4134.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.