Middletown police attempting to identify motorcycle operator involved in hit-and-run

Posted 9:15 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, October 8, 2019

MIDDLETOWN — Police say they looking to identify the operator of a motorcycle that struck a pedestrian last week.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was crossing Newfield Street from Westfield Street on October 2nd, around 4:30 p.m. Police say as he was crossing within the crosswalk, a motorcycle on Newfield Street struck the pedestrian at a high rate of speed.

Police say the operator then fled the scene on the motorcycle.

Police say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries as a result of the crash.

During their investigation, police say they were able to find video footage of the incident, and have released stills in hopes of identifying the motorcycle and the operator.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Officer John Passacantando at 860-638-4063 or 860-638-4000.

