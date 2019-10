Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN - National Pierogi Day is October 8th and they recognize that in grand style at Staropolska Authentic Polish Cuisine on Broad Street in New Britain.

Margaret and Bogdan Malinowski have been serving up some of the best Polish dishes in the state for well over two decades. People from all over the region rave about their Pierogis, served in a variety of flavors.

