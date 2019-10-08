× New Britain officials announce activities past 6 p.m. can resume after first frost weakens mosquito population

NEW BRITAIN — Officials with the City of New Britain announced that due to frost over the weekend, their mosquito population has weakened, lessening the risk for EEE.

City health officials say the colder the weather gets, the more the mosquito population will diminish.

Due to the lessening risk, officials say that evening activities like school sports past 6 p.m. can resume.

“The first frost over the weekend has definitely helped reduce the mosquito population around our area. Which is why the Director of Health is advising me that city evening activities including school sports can schedule activities past 6 p.m.,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.

The New Britain Consolidated School District will resume regularly scheduled evening events.

Despite the reduced concerns, residents are still advised to protect themselves, especially the at-risk population including the young and elderly while outdoors when mosquitos are present by taking personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

The Health Department continues to recommend individuals involved in outdoor evening activities utilize personal protection methods described below:

Apply insect repellant containing DEET when outdoors; reapply as directed by the manufacturer.

Avoid peak hours of mosquito activity (one hour after dawn and an hour before dusk).

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors, especially in evening hours.

Repair damaged window and door screens

Remove standing water from around your home.

Dispose of water-holding containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and clogged gutters.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling. Change water in birdbaths often.

Clean and chlorinate pools and pool covers when not in use. Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect.