Police investigating stabbing in Hartford; Suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Maple Avenue Tuesday night.

Hartford Police Department said a victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach.

Police went on to say a suspect is in custody and also sustained injuries.

At this time, no other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Stabbing investigation underway @ 611 Maple Ave. Victim sustained stab wound to stomach. Detectives & patrol officers in area observe a suspect a block away fleeing the scene & engage in foot pursuit. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/NRgjmbOioE — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 8, 2019