× Police: West Haven resident stabbed inside Hamden lounge, shots fired in adjacent parking lot

HAMDEN — Police say they are investigating a stabbing and reported shots fired at K & D Lounge, located at 940 Dixwell Avenue.

Police were called to the lounge on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on the report of “shots fired”. According to police, when officers arrived, they found nearly two dozen shell casings in an adjacent parking lot.

Police say there were no reported gunshot victims. Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that three to four black males were shooting at each other.

Shortly after arriving at the lounge, police say they were notified by Yale-New Haven Hospital personnel that a stabbing victim had arrived. Officers determined that the victim, a 27-year-old West Haven resident, was stabbed several times in the back.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.

According to police, they learned the victim was stabbed inside of the lounge before the gunshots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 287-4807.