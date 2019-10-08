Post office employee finds two missing children in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. - Chyanne Thomas has been employed with the Vista Post Office for a year now. Within her one year of service she has received two awards for heroism after finding two missing girls in San Diego County - in the same month. Both cases have no connection to one another, according to KSWB.

The first missing person’s case was of a 15-year-old girl with Autism named Abby. She was reported missing late in the evening on April 18. Thomas was approached by police during her shift the next day, asking if she had seen Abby in the area.

On the afternoon of April 20, Thomas noticed Abby not far from her designated stop for mail delivery. She immediately called 911 to report she had found Abby.

Then a few weeks later in late April, she spotted another child who appeared to be alone and afraid. The girl was 3-years-old and did not speak English.

After 15 minutes of waiting with the child and not finding any parents around, Thomas called 911 to report the child. She stayed with her until her mother finally arrived.

"I had training in behavioral health and working with children on the spectrum," said Thomas. "It helped me to know what to do in the situation."

Thomas received two awards for her actions-- she was pinned by the National Association of Letter Carriers and was presented a plaque.

"I love my job at the post office," Thomas told KSWB Monday. "If a child was in need, I would step in to help again."