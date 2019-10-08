× State Sen. Marilyn Moore’s campaign office broken into

BRIDGEPORT — The office of State Senator Marilyn Moore was broken into Monday night.

In a release from her mayoral campaign, her “Moore for Mayor campaign” office located at 360 Fairfield Avenue, was broken into around 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

“Campaign staff discovered the break-in and called 911 last night,” a release said. “A Patrol officer was dispatched to the campaign office and took a statement. This break-in is not the first attempt to disrupt and scare this campaign.”

According to a release, on August 30th at a Marilyn For Mayor campaign fundraiser with over 100 people in attendance, Bridgeport PD received an “anonymous” call claiming, “ two white men, armed and wearing masks,” had entered the fundraiser at Port 5.

The release went on to say there were no signs of men fitting that description.

“To date, Marilyn Moore has not received any information about that investigation despite requesting it,’ the release states. “In addition to the above mentioned incidents, mail delivered to our campaign office was tampered with last week, and, in June, Marilyn Moore’s car was broken into. In July, her son’s car was broken into. These tactics and criminal behavior has no place in the Bridgeport electoral process.

“I want the people of Bridgeport to know that I will not be intimidated.” said Senator Moore. “Public safety is one of the most important issues in our city. Although, Mayor Ganim, who has a long history of public corruption ran as the law and order candidate in 2015, his administration has failed to competently address public safety for all Bridgeport residents. It is for these reasons that I have asked the State Police to step in and launch an investigation to get to the bottom of why our campaign is being targeted.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim defeated Moore by fewer than 300 votes in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.