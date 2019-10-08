Street in front of Supreme Court evacuated for suspicious package

Author: WUSA Staff

WASHINGTON (WUSA) — The street in front of the Supreme Court building has been evacuated for a suspicious package Tuesday morning, the Capitol Park Police confirm.

The following streets are closed:

First Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from First Street, NE/SE to 3rd Street NE/SE

Officials have not told us where or when the package was found.

Dozens of people were camped out front of the Supreme Court as justices prepare to hear arguments in the case to decide if LGBTQ people will be protected from workplace discrimination under federal civil rights law.