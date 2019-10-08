The Farm in Woodbury offers 300+ acres of fresh produce with a touch of family fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farm in Woodbury was started in 1988 by the Berecz family. Today, the three brothers run the farm.

“We grow a wide variety, pretty much everything in the seed catalog from the beginning to the end,” said Stephen Berecz, co-owner of The Farm. “We have different things from greens to tomatoes, squash, pumpkins. We manage roughly 300-and something acres.”

During the fall season, The Farm opens up to the community. It offers a corn maze, hayrides and pick-your-own pumpkins on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Berecz family says it’s a modern approach farm living and something that has been a part of Connecticut’s history for decades.

“Family farm importance I think in the Connecticut landscape because it offers culture and diversity that you can’t get with just a supermarket - supporting your community directly and preserving the land in a way that we think it’s intended to be used,” said Michael Berecz.

For more information on The Farm in Woodbury, you can visit https://thefarmwoodbury.com/