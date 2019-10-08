The Farm in Woodbury offers 300+ acres of fresh produce with a touch of family fun

The Farm in Woodbury was started in 1988 by the Berecz family.  Today, the three brothers run the farm.

“We grow a wide variety, pretty much everything in the seed catalog from the beginning to the end,” said Stephen Berecz, co-owner of The Farm.  “We have different things from greens to tomatoes, squash, pumpkins.  We manage roughly 300-and something acres.”

During the fall season, The Farm opens up to the community.  It offers a corn maze, hayrides and pick-your-own pumpkins on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Berecz family says it’s a modern approach farm living and something that has been a part of Connecticut’s history for decades.

“Family farm importance I think in the Connecticut landscape because it offers culture and diversity that you can’t get with just a supermarket - supporting your community directly and preserving the land in a way that we think it’s intended to be used,” said Michael Berecz.

For more information on The Farm in Woodbury, you can visit https://thefarmwoodbury.com/

