Three patients from B-17 crash in fair condition at Bridgeport Hospital

BRIDGEPORT — Three people injured in the crash of a B-17 at Bradley last week are in fair condition.

John Cappiello, Bridgeport Hospital Media Relations Coordinator, confirmed the patient’s status.

The three were injured in the crash of the WWII bomber last Wednesday. Seven people were killed in the crash. Seven others were injured. The crash involved three crew members, ten passengers, and one person on the ground. The plane had just taken off from Bradley International Airport on a flight carrying sightseers. The plane was owned and operated by the Collings Foundation, which flys vintage planes from airports around the country.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.