University of New Haven, Arts Council of Greater New Haven Create scholarship to support visual and performing arts

WEST HAVEN — The University of New Haven announced it has partnered with the Arts Council of Greater New Haven to offer a scholarship of $20,000 – $5,000 per academic year for four years – for a local high school student planning to study visual, creative, performing, or media arts at the University.

Named for Todd Jokl, Ed.D., the University’s former campus dean at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, the Todd Jokl Visual & Performing Arts Scholarship will be awarded to a high school student in the Greater New Haven area.

An educator, administrator, and artist at the University of New Haven, Jokl was a leader and a mainstay in the region’s arts community. He joined the University’s faculty in 2003, serving as chair of the Department of Art and Design and as assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He was named campus dean at Lyme in 2014. Earlier this year he was named dean of the College of Art and Design at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The University of New Haven’s Department of Art and Design has had a long relationship with the Greater New Haven Arts Council, and Jokl, a longtime board member, championed the arts and relationships between students and local artists. He also created relationships between the University and local museums and arts organizations.

“I am thrilled that the Arts Council and the University of New Haven will continue this partnership,” said Jokl. “The scholarship will provide opportunities for students from all backgrounds with talents and interests in the arts to thrive at the University of New Haven.”

