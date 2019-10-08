× Willimantic teen sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally manufacturing and selling firearms

HARTFORD — A Willimantic teenager was sentenced Tuesday on charges of illegally manufacturing and selling firearms.

Mohammadreza Kamali, also known as “Reza,” 19, of Willimantic, was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally manufacturing and selling firearms.

Officials investigation into Kamali’s activities began after Kamali was offering to sell guns to individuals in Connecticut. Officials said, “In October and November 2018, Kamali sold four AR-15 style firearms, which he had built himself after ordering parts on the internet, to an undercover ATF special agent.”

Kamali was arrested on November 2, 2018. On April 16, he pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in firearms without a license.

Kamali, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on October 30.