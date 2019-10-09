4 extricated from passenger van crash in Derby

DERBY — Four people had to be pulled from a van Wednesday morning after it crashed into a tree.

Storm Engine Company in Derby reported on their Facebook that the crash happened on Route 8 north between exits 17 and 18 around 10 a.m.

There were ten occupants in the van that could seat 15. Officials say six of the passengers were able to get out of the van on their own, and four had to be extricated by first responders.

Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services, Seymour Ambulance Association, and Echo Hose Ambulance – Shelton EMS assisted in the crash.

The condition of those who had to be extricated is not known at this time.