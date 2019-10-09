× Missing 4-year-old girl found safe; mother in custody: officials

Author: PIX11 Web Team

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — A 4-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe, officials said.

The girl was found in a daycare in Harlem, law enforcement sources told PIX11.

The girl was initially reported missing at the Lexington Av – 59 St. station Wednesday morning after she was allegedly separated from her mother.

The mother was later taken into custody after her narrative of the incident changed several times, according to police sources. PIX11 was on scene when the woman was led out in handcuffs.