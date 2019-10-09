Cloudy, periods of rain Wednesday with temps in the upper 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next few days, it’s all about a coastal storm giving us a series of showery days. Today we’ll have clouds and a gusty breeze with rain developing. If you’re headed out, we would recommend taking an umbrella and a jacket! Temperatures are going to stay in the 50s to near 60 all day, and the wind will be gusty from the northeast.

While Connecticut will be on the breezy side the next two days, that wind will be stronger the farther east you go as a coastal storm sits offshore. Cape Cod and the islands have a High Wind Warning as gusts may approach 60 mph the next two days.

Tomorrow, we have more of the same. That storm sits offshore and sends us clouds, showers, and that gusty breeze. Temperatures will top out in the 50s to around 60 as we head towards the weekend. There are still some questions as to when the rain comes to an end, but showers are likely through at least Friday. Saturday, it all depends on the location of that coastal storm. If it’s a little farther to the west, we may have lingering showers for the Hartford Marathon on Saturday, but that is not the most likely scenario at this time.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy, with periods of rain afternoon and at night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: On and off rainfall as the wind stays gusty and temperatures stay cool in the 40s to around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

