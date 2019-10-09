× DPH reports 4 cases of Powassan virus infections this year

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health has reported four cases of Powassan virus disease.

The disease is spread to people through the bite of an infected Black-legged deer tick . Officials said, “This is a rare, emerging infection in the United States and human cases have been identified in Connecticut.”

The cases were identified from January 1 through August 31.

Officials said, “The virus can cause severe disease. There is no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat Powassan virus infection. The best way to prevent Powassan virus disease is to prevent tick bites.”

The DPH added Powassan virus disease to the list of state-wide reportable diseases in 2019.