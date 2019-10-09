Fall Road Trip takes a ride for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX61 fall road trip was back in action Wednesday. Our Keith McGilvery and Ashley Afonso found some fun family traditions and a few big scares.

Stop one of our FOX61 fall road trip brought us to Rogers Orchards - Here the apples, donuts and cider are just some of what puts this place on the map.

“There is no secret, it is just pressed apples, It is amazing that people expect a special ingredient, but all it is is pressed apples,” said Peter Rogers of Rogers Orchards.

The Southington destination dates back to 1809 and since then eight generations of family members have been running the show.

“I think it is hard work but, I think it can be challenging working with family, but it is also really satisfying to work with family members,” said Rodgers.

Next stop-the trail of terror in Wallingford.

If you’re up for a scare, this land of haunted creatures staffed with volunteers with a mission to support charity is definitely for you.

“We get every reaction known to man, They scream they laugh they cry, They pee themselves they do every possible reaction you can do, that’s our goal,” Wayne Barneschi, Trail of Terror.

If you wanna check out the trail of terror for yourself it is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays, and make a reservation because this place sells out.

Brave enough for more? Our third stop is just for you - Welcome to Nightmare on Wolcott Street.

“If they scream loud enough and they are scared to go to bed tonight then we did our job,” said Renee Dearborn , Nightmare on Wolcott Street.

This indoor haunted house has more than 55 rooms of spooky surprises

If you have the nerves to give this place a try these people are ready for you, they’re open Friday Saturday and Sunday.