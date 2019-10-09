Flu clinics held in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield

BERLIN — The Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) is hosting eight flu clinics during October in their four districts: Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield.

Those who want to head to the clinics are asked to bring their insurance card to receive the vaccination at no cost to them. They bill Aetna, Anthem, CIGNA Healthcare, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, United Healthcare Medicare plans, and Medicare part B insurances.

The cost for all others is $25; however, no one will be denied vaccination for inability to pay. More information can be found on their website.

Here are the dates and times: