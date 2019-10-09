× Mother in custody after 4-year-old girl reported missing at Upper East Side subway station

Author: PIX11 Web Team

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — A mother is in custody after her 4-year-old daughter was reported missing in Manhattan Wednesday morning, PIX11 reports.

Reporters on scene saw the woman led out in handcuffs near where the girl was reported missing. Her narrative of the incident changed several times, according to police sources.

Police initially reported Caitlyn Brown was last seen at the Nos. 4 and 5 stop at the Lexington Av- 59 St. station on the Upper East Side after 8:30 a.m., when she got separated from her mother.

The girl is described to be 2 feet, 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers, police said.