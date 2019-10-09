PD: 3 men involved in Hartford street brawl and stabbing arrested

HARTFORD — Two men from Hartford and one from Meriden were arrested after a street brawl turned into a stabbing.

Police were called to 611 Maple Avenue on the report of a stabbing around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, police say they found one victim suffering from a stab wound to his stomach.

Patrol officers and Major Crimes detectives in the area saw an individual matching a suspect description running from the scene, according to police. The officers and detectives followed and pursued the suspect eastbound on Whitmore Street.

Police say the suspect then ran into an apartment on Whitmore Street where he was then apprehended. Police say he had minor injuries from the stabbing and was taken to the hospital for medical care.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for emergency care and surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police arrested three in connection with the brawl and stabbing:

Ismael Vasquez, 38, of Meriden. Charged with: Assault in the First Degree, Interfering with Police. Vasquez is held on a $250,000 bond.

William Rodriguez, 39, of Hartford. Charged with: Assault in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault Second Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. Held on a $150,000 bond.

Samuel Rodriguez, 40, of Hartford. Charged with: Assault in the Third Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Second Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. Held on a $50,000 bond.

Video footage of the incident was recovered from the Capital City Command Center and the business where the incident happened. Police say the footage helped with their investigation.