Police ask for public's help identifying man following armed robberies in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are working to identify a man in connection to several robberies over the weekend.

Officers received calls of armed robberies at three different local businesses while responding to the area of Dixwell Avenue between Bassett and Willis Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 4.

The businesses are located at 284 Dixwell Avenue, 671 Dixwell Avenue and 13 Shelton Avenue.

According to authorities, a masked male entered the businesses and robbed them of cash at gunpoint.

New Haven Police are asking the public for help in identifying the the male depicted in the still image and video below.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

