Police investigating suspicious death of a 70-year-old male in East Windsor

Posted 6:10 PM, October 9, 2019, by

EAST WINDSOR —  Police are investigating after a 70-year-old male was found dead inside of a home Wednesday morning.

East Windsor Police Department said they responded to a home on Fairway Drive on reports of an unresponsive male. Police said when they arrived, they found a male dead in a kitchen.

The male was found by a family member who was conducting a welfare check after he could not reach the deceased male by phone, according to police.

At this time, police said this death has been deemed suspicious.

No other details have been released.

