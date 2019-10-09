× Police searching for missing man in Haddam

HADDAM — Middletown police say they are searching for 59-year-old Peter Recchia. Recchia was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Miller’s Pond State Park in Haddam.

As of Wednesday morning, State police and Middletown Police at the pond with canines searching in the woods.

Officials said a cell phone signal pinged him near the area which is why they are still conducting a search here.

According to family members who spoke to police he is known to take long walks, and usually returns by nightfall but his daughter said he didn’t which started the missing person’s report.

Anyone with information to contact police immediately.

41.480167 -72.629290