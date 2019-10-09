Rain showers continue for the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind advisory in place for Windham & New London county until 6AM Friday morning with peak wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

The next few days, it's all about a coastal storm giving us a series of showery days. Thursday we'll have clouds and a gusty breeze with rain. If you're headed out, we would recommend taking an umbrella and a jacket! Temperatures are going to stay in the low 50s to mid 50s, and the wind will be gusty from the northeast.

While Connecticut will be on the breezy side the next two days, that wind will be stronger the farther east you go as a coastal storm sits offshore. Cape Cod and the islands have a High Wind Warning as gusts may approach 60 mph the next two days.

There are still some questions as to when the rain comes to an end, but showers are likely through at least Friday afternoon. Saturday, it all depends on the location of that coastal storm. If it's a little farther to the west, we may have lingering showers for the Hartford Marathon on Saturday, but that is not the most likely scenario at this time.

We'll have a few days after this where all is quiet before our next rain maker towards the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: On and off rainfall as the wind stays gusty and temperatures stay cool in the 40s to around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli