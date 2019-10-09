Teen, 2 others killed in North Stonington wrong-way crash

Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain
Posted 8:27 PM, October 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:30AM, October 10, 2019

NORTH STONINGTON -- State police say three people from Rhode Island are dead after a wrong-way driver crash on I-95 in North Stonington.

According to police, they were notified of a wrong-way driver on I-95 north around Exit 93 around 7:45 p.m. The 911 callers reported that the driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police say moments after the initial reports, they received other 911 calls stating there was a head-on collision between exits 93 and 92.

According to police, a car driven by  17-year-old Abigayl Lanphear from Westerly, Rhode Island. was driving the wrong way. Lanphear hit a car driven by 84-year-old Roger Noel from West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Lanphear, Noel, and another passenger, 83-year-old Dorothy Noel, were killed in the crash.

Three others were seriously injured.

This crash is under investigation.

 

